The 47-year-old Cameron Diaz hasn’t starred in a movie since the 2014 remake of Annie (oof) in which she played the role of Miss Hannigan, and she’s admitted she felt like she’d reclaimed part of her life when she stepped away from Hollywood.

The Charlie’s Angels actress found the spotlight “so intense” and knew something had to give.

Diaz spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow for the latest episode of the In Goop Health: The Sessions series and reflected on her decision to step back from Hollywood.

Cameron Diaz at BFI IMAX on May 22, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

“What did it feel like to walk away from a movie career of that magnitude?” Paltrow asked Diaz.

The actress, smiling, replied: “A peace. I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself.”

Diaz added: “It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there.

Cameron Diaz arrives for the German premiere of the film ‘Sex Tape’ at CineStar on September 5, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Getty Images)

“There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.”

Diaz, who made her film debut as a 21-year-old opposite Jim Carrey in 1994 comedy The Mask, described her intense schedule as a “grind” and said it meant she was unable to make any time for her personal life.

The pressure of being responsible for multi-million dollar films could be “overwhelming” Diaz said, and she wanted to become self-sufficient after years of having even basic tasks done for her on set.

Cameron Diaz attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Cameron Diaz on Andy Cohen’s exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy on April 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“I stopped and really looked at my life,” she said. “When you’re making a movie, they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end, you have no time for anything else.”

Diaz has been married to Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, 41, since 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, in December.

“We got married pretty much immediately because we realized we just had to do it,” Diaz told Paltrow.

Cameron Diaz attends the “Annie” World Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on December 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“We went hard for a few years where we just ironed it out, hacked it out. It was a lot of work, but we had to.”

She added: “I’m older than him, not a lot older, but he was at the place in his life where he also wanted to do that as well.”

Diaz confirmed her retirement from acting in 2018. However, speaking in April, she did not rule out a return and said: “I’m never gonna say never, because I’m not a person who says never about anything.”

Watch the Cameron Diaz interview below.