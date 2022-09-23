Olivia Wilde Dances At Harry Styles’ Final MSG Concert, Shuts Down Breakup Rumors

Published by

Actress and director Oliva Wilde had the time of her life at Harry Styles’ final concert of his tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City, RadarOnline has learned.

Rocking a feather boa — like any true Styles super-fan would do — Wilde, 38, was seen gazing toward her boyfriend, 28, as he put on a show for the iconic sold-out arena. Clasping her hands tightly to her chest, the Don’t Worry Darling actress appeared to be completely enchanted by Harry’s performance, squashing any breakup rumors of the two.

Wearing a silk white dress, the actress danced the night away near the stage — and definitely within Harry’s eyesight. Wilde was with an unknown male, although she didn’t seem to be as enthralled with his presence as she was with her beau’s hypnotizing show.

Also in attendance was Gayle King, who at one point embraced Wilde with a warm hug. Drew Barrymore was there too.

Wilde met the pop singer while on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. Harry starred in the thriller film while Wilde served as director.

From production to press tours, the movie has garnered attention not for its dark plotline but for the drama surrounding the cast, including a feud between actress Florence Pughand Shia Labeouf, who was “nixed” from the movie per Wilde.

While filming, Wilde was still with her longtime partner and father to their two children, Jason Sudeikis. Rumors that a spark of romance between Wilde and the former One Direction heartthrob quickly surfaced. However, she’s denied those claims.

Sudeikis served Wilde with papers about their child custody hearing when she was onstage promoting the movie. The rumors heated up and were given substance for the uncharacteristic move on Sudeikis’ part, which Wilde later claimed was intentional.