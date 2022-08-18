Olivia Wilde not speaking to ex Jason Sudeikis, ‘upset’ over nasty custody drama

Published by

Radar Online

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are “not speaking” as she’s “upset” that their custody battle has turned nasty after their split, Radar has learned.

Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 46, are currently enthralled in a bitter fight over their two children — daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8. We’ve discovered the exes do not communicate with each other and have assistance in planning out the kid’s schedules.

Mega

“She and Jason don’t speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule,” an insider spilled.

Wilde is “upset about the custody drama,” but “wants to focus on what’s best for the kids.”

Despite their issues, she “wants the kids to see” Sudeikis “as much as possible,” the source explained to People. When it comes to their ongoing custody dispute, the Don’t Worry Darling director — who has been dating Harry Styles, 28, for a year — “hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone.”

Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Wilde scored a small victory when the judge shut down the Ted Lasso star’s request to have the custody case play out in New York City where the family of four lived before the split.

However, the judge ruled the case will remain in California.

In recent court documents, Wilde accused Sudeikis of “embarrass(ing) me professionally” when he served her papers while she was on the stage at CinemaCon in front of an audience.

“Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles,” she said in the filing.

Sudeikis hit back, claiming he never intended for his ex to be served at the event. He allegedly instructed the exchange to go down Heathrow Airport after the original plan to serve her at the hotel went awry.

In his response, he admitted his regret over the situation.

Mega

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” he stated. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and ended their romance in 2020. The pair were never married.