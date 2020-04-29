Oprah Winfrey, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Garner to Deliver 2020 Commencement Address on Facebook

College and high school seniors are missing out on graduation ceremonies in the midst of social distancing – which means no snazzy keynote speakers, no performances and no cap and gown photos. Oprah Winfrey to the rescue!

But Facebook is still celebrating graduating seniors with a live-streaming event full of A-listers.

On May 15, seniors can celebrate from the comfort of their own home – and everyone will have the same graduate speakers, including Oprah, and performers, so you won’t have bragging rights about your own college’s choices.

Miley Cyrus will perform the ultimate graduation track “The Climb.”

Miley Cyrus onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)

In addition to Winfrey’s speech, others — including Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles will share words of advice.

More special guests will be announced later for the hours-long broadcast available on Facebook Watch.

Starting on May 11, the @instagram account will host daily programming meant to replicate typical graduation experiences, like senior superlatives.

Instagram will also debut a graduation countdown sticker, a celebratory sticker pack, a specialized hashtag page for #Graduation2020, and new AR effects.

In addition, Facebook and Instagram stories will launch a graduation theme for Music Stickers, which will help people find graduation-themed music to share alongside their stories.

And finally, the Facebook app will offer resources to help you throw virtual graduation celebrations, such as custom filters and family and friend celebrations in Messenger Rooms.

