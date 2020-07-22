Socialite Life
RIP Mighty. Orlando Bloom Announces His Beloved Dog Is Dead and Reveals Tribute
July 22, 2020
Orlando Bloom and Mighty
Photo via Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Orlando Bloom posted a devastating update on his social media on Wednesday morning (July 22, 2020) announcing that, after a week of searching, his dog Mighty has sadly passed away.

Posting on Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean penned a heartfelt tribute to his pet dog, who went missing last week, leading many to flood the comments section with condolences and well wishes.

The actor, who is expecting his second child with wife Katy Perry, wrote: “Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day, the number of completion, we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing.”

BOSS - Photocall - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020
MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: Orlando Bloom attends the BOSS fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 – 2021 on February 23, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Hugo Boss )

He continued: “I left no stone unturned, crawled thru [sic] all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion.”

“I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A.” Katy was one of the first to comment underneath showing her support by simply writing: “I love you” underneath. The California Girls singer also took to Twitter to share the news with her followers, writing: “We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts #ripmighty.”

Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l

The labradoodle went missing near the couple’s home in Montecito, California, and Katy Perry and Orlando had been pictured searching for him in the surrounding area over the past few days.

Orlando also offered a financial reward for his dog’s safe return and urged fans to only send “real info” on social media to avoid further heartache.

Couple O’ rugrats 🐶Nugget N’ Mighty🐶

