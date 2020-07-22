Orlando Bloom posted a devastating update on his social media on Wednesday morning (July 22, 2020) announcing that, after a week of searching, his dog Mighty has sadly passed away.
Posting on Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean penned a heartfelt tribute to his pet dog, who went missing last week, leading many to flood the comments section with condolences and well wishes.
The actor, who is expecting his second child with wife Katy Perry, wrote: “Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day, the number of completion, we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing.”
He continued: “I left no stone unturned, crawled thru [sic] all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion.”
“I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A.” Katy was one of the first to comment underneath showing her support by simply writing: “I love you” underneath. The California Girls singer also took to Twitter to share the news with her followers, writing: “We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts #ripmighty.”
The labradoodle went missing near the couple’s home in Montecito, California, and Katy Perry and Orlando had been pictured searching for him in the surrounding area over the past few days.
Orlando also offered a financial reward for his dog’s safe return and urged fans to only send “real info” on social media to avoid further heartache.
THE LATEST
- RIP Mighty. Orlando Bloom Announces His Beloved Dog Is Dead and Reveals Tribute
- KJ Apa Bursts Into Tears After Pulling Metal Shard From Eye — WATCH
- Heather Morris’ New Tribute to Naya Rivera, Halsey, Kanye West, Bridget Everett, Chris Colfer, ‘Happy Endings’ and More: QUICKIES
- Everything Coming To HBO and HBO MAX In August 2020, and What’s Leaving
- Iconic Photographer Mike Ruiz on Voting, Social Impak and Answers the Socialite Seven
- Lucas Till Details Suicidal Thoughts Due to Abusive MacGyver Showrunner Peter Lenkov
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ This is one expressive pup! [OMG BLOG]
★ San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler became the first manager in Major League Baseball to take a knee during the National Anthem, along with several of the team’s players. [Towleroad]
★ Grey’s Anatomy will center on coronavirus in season 17. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Panera Bread Karen refuses to wear a mask because pants don’t stop farts so why bother? [Curt and Frank]
★ He’s got all the balls in his basket. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ This outfit Diane Keaton is wearing is SO Diane Keaton. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Halsey on Kanye West: “No jokes right now… a manic episode isn’t a joke.” [Celebitchy]
★ Legendary NYC Hell’s Kitchen gay bar Therapy has probably served its last drink. [Boy Culture]