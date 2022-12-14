Own a piece of Superman history!

As far as I am concerned, 1978’s Superman: The Movie is the only Superman movie that exists (well, that and Superman 2 because, well…Zod.) The wonderful Valerie Perrine, Miss Teschmacher herself, is putting some rare Superman memorabilia n the auction block to help pay for her medical expenses as she battles Parkinson’s.

The legendary Julien’s Auctions is holding an Icons & Idols: Hollywood auction on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18th. Among the Superman items being auctioned off are autographed posters and photos as well as props from the movie.

The auction also features a stunning red Bermans and Nathans halter dress worn by Valerie in this scene from the movie, featuring an uncredited cameo from a pre-Dallas star Larry Hagman.

The proceeds from the auction go to Valerie’s continuing health care. You can place your bid online through Julien’s website. You can also donate to her GoFundMe.

@JuliensAuctions & @tcm present "ICONS & IDOLS: HOLLYWOOD" December 17th & 18th in Beverly Hills and online @ https://t.co/tzS6JKtHcR



Bid on a Bermans and Nathans halter dress worn by @TheValPerrine in the production of the 1978 film #Superman. https://t.co/mYmx3Xv4vP pic.twitter.com/I9PqpCAtnu — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) December 13, 2022

