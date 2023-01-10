Paris Hilton shuts down ‘absolutely ridiculous’ claims she Photoshopped Britney Spears into party pics

Published by

That’s not hot!

Paris Hilton was rather annoyed after she was compelled to address rumors that The Simple Life star photoshopped Britney Spears into a photograph from a recent birthday party.

“To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images,” the 41-year-old icon explained in the comments section of a recent Instagram selfie of Hilton, Spears and birthday boy Cade Hudson.

“Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous🤦🏼‍♀️,” Hilton expressed of accusations that the socialite was participating in a rumored theory that Spears, 41, was still under some sort of conservatorship control and that her identity was being concealed from the public eye.

The model’s 21.4 million Instagram followers immediately began to swarm Hilton’s comments section with criticism after the bombshell shared a series of snaps from Hudson’s birthday festivities on Saturday, January 7.

Hudson is not only Spears’ agent but a longtime friend of the star, and was one of key people who helped the “Circus” signer break free from her father Jamie Spears’ 13-year abusive grip on the Princess of Pop’s life.

Despite it making perfect sense that Spears would attend Hudson’s birthday celebration, social media users still began to inspect the slightly blurred selfie and rally against Hilton with .

“It’s really strange how half the necklace chains are missing in the photo with Britney. And what’s wrong with her fingers?” one of Hilton’s followers questioned, while another simply insisted, “That is not Britney.”

“Why didn’t you tag Britney though? You tagged every other celebrity in the other photos… 🤔 @parishilton,” another suspicious individual asked.

Others were sick of constant skepticism regarding the “Toxic” vocalist’s every waking move, with one admirer of both Hilton and Spears demanding, “Relax people.”

“You can actually see the other side of Britney’s necklace if you look properly. Of all people, Paris would not be a person to contribute to an alleged victimization of another human being!” the fan continued.

“She was victimized at provo herself! Give your heads a shake, all of you! Paris is a woman of people and activist and a lover,” the upset user concluded.