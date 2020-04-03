Penguins, Puppy Massages, Tamia and Deborah Cox SING and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.
So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”
You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look.
Puppy massage!
Eating chips is hilarious!
Tamia and Deborah Cox bring it!
Penguins walking down stairs is pretty cute.
Dance, little girl!
Careless Whisper at its best!
