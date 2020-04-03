Penguins, Puppy Massages, Tamia and Deborah Cox SING and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look.

Puppy massage!

Eating chips is hilarious!

Tamia and Deborah Cox bring it!

Canadian Queens, Tamia and Deborah Cox, just did a virtual cover of 'Count on Me' by Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans while being backed by Shep Crawford. I didn't know I needed this 🥺 pic.twitter.com/pWFfNHdMx9 — 🍑 (@Coolness1994) March 28, 2020

Penguins walking down stairs is pretty cute.

close your eyes. imagine how you think a penguin walks down stairs. wrong. it’s better than thatpic.twitter.com/fYzoiin5vb — your best friend (@SortaBad) March 17, 2020

Dance, little girl!

Careless Whisper at its best!

For the love of god UNMUTE THIS pic.twitter.com/MA48mit8MX — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) February 23, 2020

From Our Partners

OMG, He’s Naked: The Nun Actor Jonas Bloquet Goes Full Frontal in Filles De Joie [OMG BLOG]

Ryan Murphy’s Fantasy-Driven Netflix Series Hollywood is Coming Soon and Here are 14 First Look Images [Towleroad]

More Free Stuff to Help You Survive Boredom [Evil Beet Gossip]

Outlander recap: The Ballad of Roger Mac (No, Seriously!) [Go Fug Yourself]

Reality Star Jax Taylor Thinks the Pandemic Is “A Punishment From the Man Upstairs” [Celebitchy]

Orville Peck and Diplo on Why Country Music Is Inherently Queer [Kenneth in the 212]

’80s No Wave Singer Cristina Dies @ 61 Of COVID-19 [Boy Culture]