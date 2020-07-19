Socialite Life
Now Reading
Meet Instagram Hottie Philipp Gelter
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Meet Instagram Hottie Philipp Gelter

by
July 19, 2020
Philipp Gelter
Photo via Philipp Gelter/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottiePhilipp Gelter!

Philipp is a model who hails from Austria who currently lives in Central London.

He’s into fitness and nutrition which you can see is working well for him in the photos that he’s shared with his 130,000 plus Instagram followers.

He’s also in TikTok where he gets to get goofy.

@philippgelter

#schlossmönchstein #castle #salzburg #mycastlecard #wieneuverliebt #fürdich #fyp #foryou

♬ ROCKSTAR – DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
@philippgelter

How to take off your T-Shirt in 15sec ✌🏼 #fy #tshirtchallenge #challenge #viral

♬ BORED IN THE HOUSE – Curtis Roach
@philippgelter

Who in the hell put the muffins in the freezer?! 😱 #viral #muffin #foryou #fyp #fürdich #trend #muffinsinthefreezer

♬ who in the h3ll put the muffins in the freeza – fl1ntwater

Enjoy these pics of Philipp Gelter

View this post on Instagram

Sunday Mood ☀️🌴 #schlossmönchstein

A post shared by Philipp Gelter (@philippgelter) on

View this post on Instagram

#Summer is just around the corner 🌊

A post shared by Philipp Gelter (@philippgelter) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy and sunny #weekend to you all 🤩🙌🏼

A post shared by Philipp Gelter (@philippgelter) on

View this post on Instagram

It was a tanning kind of day ☀️🌴

A post shared by Philipp Gelter (@philippgelter) on

View this post on Instagram

Still thinking about #summer ☀️🌴

A post shared by Philipp Gelter (@philippgelter) on

CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES

🏳️‍🌈 So Many Karens and Kens: Skechers Karen, Over the Line Karen, Park Ranger Karen, and More

🏳️‍🌈 List of U.S. Stores That Required You to Wear a Mask

🏳️‍🌈 Ellen DeGeneres Employees Talk of Toxic Work Environment

🏳️‍🌈 Civil Rights Icon, Rep. John Lewis Dead at 80

🏳️‍🌈 Rancho Mirage Karen Demands to See Landscapers Papers

🏳️‍🌈 Watch As Henry Cavill Seductively Builds a Gaming PC

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber get a little cozy during Black Lives Matter protest. [OMG BLOG]

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s openly LGBTQ niece, told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Thursday night that she’s heard the president use both the n-word and anti-semitic slurs. [Towleroad]

★ Rapper A$AP Rocky has filed a restraining order against an alleged “stalker.” [Evil Beet Gossip]

CVS and Target have become the latest retailers mandating that its customers wear face coverings while its inside stores due to the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. [Curt and Frank]

★ Who else is excited about it being Vesper Polo Season? [Kenneth in the 212]

Michael B. Jordan hit up the drive-in last night! [Go Fug Yourself]

Tim Gunn has been converted to the gospel of sweatpants and comfort-dressing. [Celebitchy]

★ Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot gives an epic clap back at Kayleigh McEnany over derelict slam! [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X