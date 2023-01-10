PlayGirl model-turned-underwear designer Dominic Albano answers the Socialite Seven

PlayGirl’s Man of the Month for August of 2022, the handsome Dominic Albano, is proving he’s more than just a pretty face with the launch of his own underwear collection. Named the Dominic Albano Collection, (‘natch), the line of sports briefs and bikini briefs focus on texture, softness, stretchiness, breathability, and of course, aesthetics. And, if anyone knows about underwear, it’s Dominic. He began his modeling career working with underwear, swimwear, and sportswear brands and took social media by storm, sharing his often steamy and provocative collaborations.

While Dominic has built a career taking sexy photos and showing off his ripped six-pack abs, he’s often shared online that he’s actually very shy and timid, which makes him that much more endearing – but also the perfect model for his creations.

Get to know more about Dominic as he answers the Socialite Seven!

Photo courtesy of Dominic Albano

What made you decide to launch your own underwear collection?

Over the past decade, I have modeled for many different underwear brands and it was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to do my own line. It just feels like the right time and a natural progression for the future of my career.

What fashion trend are you least fond of?

I honestly don’t know. Maybe crocs with socks? No judgment. But I think every style and trend looks good on someone. So, if I’ve ever judged something that someone is wearing, I guess it’s because it wasn’t flattering for them specifically. Every trend that looks bad on someone, looks fabulous on someone else.

Photo courtesy of Dominic Albano

What do you think the future of fashion holds?

I’m not sure. Fashion, even entertainment, is changing so much, and there are so many brands and accessories that people seem to be grabbing onto. I’m so grateful that I get to be a part of “that time” in history when e-commerce is HUGE! I’m definitely a fan of all things nostalgic and hope that some things stay timeless.

Who has been the biggest influence on you in your career so far?

There have been many people. I would say first and foremost, my mother. She has been so supportive of everything I do and is right on board when I do something new.

Photo courtesy of Dominic Albano

What talent or superpower would you like to wake up with tomorrow?

All-knowing. What happens when we die, what’s next, why is that cute guy staring at me? Ha ha. I’ve always been curious about the world, life, and intention/motivation.

What are three things you can’t live without?

Well, obviously, my phone. Then probably a good pair of designer sneakers and sunglasses.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

It doesn’t matter if they like you, anybody can be likable. They have to LOVE you, because of your uniqueness and ability to be unequivocally yourself.

Photo courtesy of Dominic Albano

Check out the Dominic Albano Collection online and keep up with Dominic on Instagram and Twitter.

