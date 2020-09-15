Pose Star Indya Moore Makes NYFW Runway Debut for Jason Wu
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, New York Fashion Week is in full-ish swing.
Pose star Indya Moore hit the socially-distanced runway on Sunday for acclaimed fashion designer Jason Wu at Spring Studios in NYC.
The 25-year-old model slipped their slender frame into a stunning floor-length sundress pulled directly from Wu’s highly anticipated Spring 2021 collection.
Wu showed his Spring-Summer 2021 collection to a socially distanced crowd of just 30 people, sending models down a plant-filled set inspired by the Mexican town of Tulum.
“If I can’t travel to paradise then paradise is coming to me,” said designer Jason Wu in an interview immediately following his show. “For Spring 2021, I was inspired by Tulum, my home away from home.”
