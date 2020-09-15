Socialite Life
Pose Star Indya Moore Makes NYFW Runway Debut for Jason Wu
Pose Star Indya Moore Makes NYFW Runway Debut for Jason Wu

by
September 15, 2020
Indya Moore poses backstage for Jason Wu - September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Indya Moore poses backstage for Jason Wu - September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Indya Moore walks the runway for Jason Wu - September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Indya Moore walks the runway for Jason Wu - September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Indya Moore walks the runway for Jason Wu - September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Indya Moore poses backstage for Jason Wu - September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Indya Moore walks the runway for Jason Wu - September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, New York Fashion Week is in full-ish swing.

Pose star Indya Moore hit the socially-distanced runway on Sunday for acclaimed fashion designer Jason Wu at Spring Studios in NYC.

Indya Moore walks the runway for Jason Wu – September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)

The 25-year-old model slipped their slender frame into a stunning floor-length sundress pulled directly from Wu’s highly anticipated Spring 2021 collection.

Wu showed his Spring-Summer 2021 collection to a socially distanced crowd of just 30 people, sending models down a plant-filled set inspired by the Mexican town of Tulum.

“If I can’t travel to paradise then paradise is coming to me,” said designer Jason Wu in an interview immediately following his show. “For Spring 2021, I was inspired by Tulum, my home away from home.”

Indya Moore poses backstage for Jason Wu – September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Indya Moore walks the runway for Jason Wu – September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Indya Moore walks the runway for Jason Wu – September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Indya Moore walks the runway for Jason Wu – September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Indya Moore poses backstage for Jason Wu – September 2020 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

