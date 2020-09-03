Socialite Life
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Huge Netflix Deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Huge Netflix Deal

by
September 3, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Star Hub
Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce programming ranging from children’s shows to scripted series, the streaming platform said on Wednesday (September 02, 2020).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be producing films and series for the streaming platform, including scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming.

The pair told The New York Times in a statement: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.” The amount that the couple is being paid has not been disclosed.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Releasing a statement, they said: “Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.”

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The royal couple will make their shows for Netflix under the banner of an as yet unnamed production company.

Several projects are already in development, including a nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

The Duke of Sussex can currently be seen on the streaming service in Rising Phoenix, a documentary about the Paralympic Games.

