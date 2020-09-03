Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce programming ranging from children’s shows to scripted series, the streaming platform said on Wednesday (September 02, 2020).
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be producing films and series for the streaming platform, including scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming.
The pair told The New York Times in a statement: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.” The amount that the couple is being paid has not been disclosed.
Releasing a statement, they said: “Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.”
“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”
READ MORE: Check Out More Prince Harry News
“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”
The royal couple will make their shows for Netflix under the banner of an as yet unnamed production company.
Several projects are already in development, including a nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.
The Duke of Sussex can currently be seen on the streaming service in Rising Phoenix, a documentary about the Paralympic Games.
THE LATEST
- A New Action-Packed No Time to Die Trailer Is Here — WATCH
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Huge Netflix Deal
- Dwayne Johnson and His Entire Family Tested Positive for COVID-19
- Anderson Cooper, River Viiperi, Sam Heughan, and More Insta Snaps
- Paris Hilton Reveals She Was Physically and Emotionally Abused in Past Relationships
- John Boyega Talks Star Wars Racist Fan Abuse, and Blasts Disney for Character Marginalization
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ This was EPIC! Watch the full VERZUZ: Brandy VS Monica! [OMG BLOG]
★ The claws came out on the mainstage and backstage on this week’s Canada’s Drag Race. [Towleroad]
★ Justin and Hailey Bieber buy Beverly Park mega-mansion! Take a look inside. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ The Boys in the Band play a devastating party game in the first trailer — WATCH! [Curt and Frank]
★ Seriously, what is up with tennis player J.J. Wolf‘s mullet? [Kenneth in the 212]
★ The “Lady Marmalade” gang won VMAs 19 years ago in truly HIDEOUS outfits. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ It sure looks like Brad Pitt sent Nicole Poturalski back home to Germany. [Celebitchy]
★ These are the A-list actors with the most naked scenes in history. [Boy Culture]