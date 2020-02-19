Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Not Be Able to Use ‘Sussex Royal’ Brand Anymore

There is another twist in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to drop their official royal roles.

The couple stepped back from royal duties last month and are currently living their best lives in Canada, and now it looks like they might not be able to continue using “Sussex Royal.” Emphasis on royal.

According to The Daily Mail, who broke this news, the Queen and senior officials are believed to have agreed that the Sussexes will no longer be able to use “royal” in their personal “branding.” This could be an issue considering they use the @SussexRoyal Instagram, use “royal” in their website URL, and are trying to trademark Sussex Royal in general.

Photo by Jeremy Selwyn

The Daily Mail reports that the “fine details” are still being worked out, while a royal source tells People:

“As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal’, in this context needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing….As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter, planning has been well underway around the launch of their new nonprofit organization. Details will be shared in due course.”

While they will keep many of their patronages, Harry will be stripped of his military honors.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The duchess will remain a patron of the National Theatre, and the organization’s artistic director dismissed claims of a rift with Meghan, saying he thought it would be business as usual.

Rufus Norris said the idea the bosses at the theatre were “left fuming” by the couple’s decision to step back was “a complete fiction.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s going to change anything.”

Prince Harry gave insight into his and Meghan’s decision to step back from the royal family during an event benefiting his charity Sentebale late last month.

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on the final day of their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,Pool)

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option,” Harry told the crowd. “I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

