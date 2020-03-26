Socialite Life
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Relocate to Los Angeles

By Michael Prieve
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex Photo by Getty Images

Bye, bye Canada and hello Los Angeles! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially relocated to Los Angeles, People magazine has reported.

According to the magazine, Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, have been staying in a secluded compound and have stuck close to home during the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when the couple made the move.

Rumors of a potential move to America have been circulating since the couple announced in January that they’d “step back” as senior members of the royal family and move away from the U.K. part-time.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also located in Los Angeles.

Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful. For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO

The move also comes amid rumors of Markle’s return to Hollywood, following her gig narrating a Disney+ documentary.

It was reported last month that Markle and Harry were “looking at houses” in Los Angeles for the summer.

“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A., too,” a friend who is part of their circle told People magazine.

“They’ll likely have houses in both places,” the pal added.

