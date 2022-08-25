Prince Harry debating on cutting ‘true bombs’ about family from highly anticipated memoir

Published by

Radar Online

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir may be delayed until next year due to alleged “truth bombs” exposed throughout the highly anticipated book, Radar has learned.

Although the title of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir is still not known, it was initially scheduled to be published this coming holiday season.

But one source familiar with the memoir’s publication recently revealed “things are up in the air” regarding the book’s release date.

“I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not,” a high-placed publishing source told Page Six. “So this no surprise if he needs more time to work on the book.”

Prince Harry first announced his plans to write the memoir when he signed a reported $20 million deal with Penguin House in July 2021.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the 37-year-old renegade royal said at the time.

He added, “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

But the memoir – which is reportedly set to focus on everything from his childhood to his and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their royal duties in 2020 and beyond – reportedly has the royal family worried about what Prince Harry may expose.

Part of the publishing deal for the memoir also reportedly includes an extensive promotional tour to help sell the book, which would see Harry making television appearances and participating in interviews not only in the United States but also back in London and the greater United Kingdom.

“There is a commitment for a number of weeks and dates and what that entails,” the publishing source explained further. “His team will be confirming obligations now for a pretty robust and comprehensive promo tour.”

“It will also have to be international, and that means the UK — one of the book’s biggest audiences,” the source added – although other sources have suggested it is too early to discuss a promo tour for the memoir when the book’s release date is still up in the air.

As RadarOnline.com reported on Tuesday, rumors of Harry’s memoir getting delayed come after Meghan Markle released the first episode of her new podcast, Archetypes.

Although both Prince Harry and Meghan were excited for the new podcast project, the first episode was met with harsh reviews.