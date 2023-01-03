Prince Harry slams royals for ‘planting stories’ as he trashes family during sit-down with Anderson Cooper to hawk memoir Spare

Published by

Radar Online

Prince Harry wants his family to be whole, but his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, have shown “no willingness to reconcile,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duke of Sussex didn’t bite his tongue when he sat down with ITV’s Tom Bradby before the launch of his explosive tell-all about escaping the palace and his estranged relationship with his family.

In the interview teaser, which dropped on Monday, Harry told Bradby, “I want a family, not an institution,” while revealing he desires to reconcile with Charles and William.

“It never needed to be this way,” he stated while referring to “the leaking and the planting” of stories about his wife, Meghan Markle, in the media.

According to Harry, his family “have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” with him or Meghan. “They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains,” the dad of two claimed.

Despite all the drama, Harry said he still wants to rebuild his relationship with them. “I would like to get my father back,” he told Bradby. “I would like to have my brother back.”

The claims Harry made in his ITV interview aren’t the only ones. When he sat down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, the estranged royal accused his family of leaking stories to the press whenever he attempted to reconcile privately.

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he claimed.

“The family motto is never complain and never explain – it’s just a motto,” Harry explained.

He insinuated that his family is hypocrites who never spoke up for him or Meghan despite having a relationship with the press.

“They [Buckingham Palace] will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment,” he told Cooper. “But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

“So when we’re being told for the last six years, ”we can’t put a statement out to protect you,’ but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal,” he stated.

Harry’s latest accusations about his family come amid reports that his relationship with Charles and William is “hanging by a thread” following the Netflix docuseries and next week’s launch of his book, Spare.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Charles has given Harry plenty of warning about the damage his tell-all will have on the family, but his youngest son won’t listen.