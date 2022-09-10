Prince Harry’s $20 million memoir will be delayed due to Queen Elizabeth’s death, Duke Of Sussex to write new chapters

Published by

Radar Online

The release date for Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir will be postponed following Queen Elizabeth’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A publishing insider tells RadarOnline.com, “Harry’s book will be delayed.” The source said while no official date had been set for the book — which was expected to be released in early 2023 — it will now be even later.

A source tells us the decision was made to allow Harry time to write additional chapters to talk about the passing of the Queen. “They don’t want the book to be out of date before it’s even published,” the source added. “It will also give Harry a chance to reflect on his thoughts about his father.”

“Charles is now the King, and the person to determine if his children will be HRH,” the source dished to RadarOnline.com.

Prior to the Queen’s death, Harry was already debating whether to include certain passages in the book. A source told Page Six, “I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not.”

As we previously reported, Prince Harry signed the blockbuster deal with Penguin Random House in 2021 — the same publisher who paid Barack and Michele $65 million in their book deal. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the 37-year-old royal said at the time.

He added, “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry had been working on the book for over a year before the deal was revealed. Harry utilized a ghost writer named J.R. Moehringer who was paid $1 million for his work.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry did not make it to the Queen’s bedside before she passed away. He was mid-flight when the family announced the news to the world.

Harry’s wife Meghan was not invited to see the Queen in her final moments, sources revealed.