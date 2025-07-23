Quick Drag: Ginger Minj’s Big Ruveal

As you probably know by now, Orlando’s own Ginger Minj was crowned the victor of season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

As you probably also know, in order to reduce the chance of any spoilers, the top two of the season are both filmed receiving the crown. In this video, we get to witness the moment when Ginger discovers she’s now a member of the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Watch as Ginger Minj and Jorgeous react to the announcement and look back on their first time working together. These two queens epitomize drag royalty and as Mama Ru always says, I am sure this isn’t going to be the last we see of Jorgeous.

