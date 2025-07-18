Quick Drag: Kori King and Lydia B Collins binge AbFab

The WOW Presents Plus series Binge Queens is back with a twist.

There’s no new season of Drag Race UK to review (yet…right Mama Ru?), but the latest members of the Binge Queens family – season 17’s Kori King and Lydia B Kollins take a look at another beloved British export – the iconic comedy series Absolutely Fabulous starring UK royalty Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley.

Kori and Lydia take us back to the first episode of the series, where we met – and fell in love with – Edina and Patsy. If this debut episode is any indication, I am sure these bingers are going to deliver some fabulous comic moments.

