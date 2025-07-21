Quick Drag: Margaret Cho gets candid on sex, sitcoms & small hands

Alaska and Willam’s MOM Podcast Network has brought us so many great shows, including Race Chaser (of course) as well as Maddy Morphosis’ Give It to Me Straight and Very Delta with Delta Work.

Another member of the MOM family is Courtney Act and her podcast RnR with Courtney Act. On the latest episode, comedy legend Margaret Cho joins Courtney for a no-holds-barred chat about swingers vs. polyamory, LA’s secret sex hotel, and Madame Tussauds.

Fresh off headlining the LA comedy festival Belly Laughs, Cho opens up about her dating life, her groundbreaking role in All American Girl, and what she really doesn’t give a f*ck about. This is definitely a chat you don’t want to miss out on hearing (and watching).

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today