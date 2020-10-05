Alex Pettyfer Marries Model Toni Garrn and More Quickies

In today’s Quickies, we have news featuring Alex Pettyfer, Toni Garrn, Amy Schumer, Tom Cruise, Tommy Lee, Theresa Giudice, Max Ehrich, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer is a married man after exchanging vows with Leonardo DiCaprio‘s model ex, Toni Garrn, in her native Hamburg, Germany.

The newlyweds announced their wedding on Instagram by sharing a kissing picture on their Instagram. “Mr & Mrs Pettyfer,” the groom wrote the caption while his new wife penned, “Now you really get to call me wifey.”

Alex, 30, proposed to Toni, 28, less than a year after dating. Pettyfer proposed to Garrn on Christmas Eve 2019, but they waited until New Year’s Eve to share the happy news with their fans.

