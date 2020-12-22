Socialite Life
Now Reading
Rachel Zoe ‘scarred for life’ after 9-year-old son fell 40 feet from ski lift
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Rachel Zoe ‘scarred for life’ after 9-year-old son fell 40 feet from ski lift

by
December 22, 2020
Rachel Zoe Premiere Of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" - Red Carpet
Rich Fury/Getty Images

In today’s QuickiesRachel Zoe, Laverne Cox, Madonna, Zac Efron Tom Girardi, Heather Morris, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Rachel Zoe is opening up about a harrowing experience over the weekend, in which her 9-year-old son Skyler fell 40 feet from a ski lift.

The incident sent her son to the emergency room and left her and her husband, Rodger Berman, “scarred for life,” the fashion designer wrote on her Instagram Stories Monday.

“I’m posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute,” she wrote, along with posting a picture of Skyler in the ER on Sunday.

According to the fashion designer, Skyler’s fall “could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn’t on from the start” or if the operator had heard Berman’s screams to halt the lift.

“Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened,” she continued.

See Also
Zac Efron 2014 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage And Audience
Zac Efron Celebrated Birthday in Byron Bay with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and More Quickies

Zoe added that Skyler is “safe and OK,” though she and Berman are “shattered and numb.

“Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion,” she wrote.

In Other News

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

WTF: The Kimberly Guilfoyle dance — WATCH

Jeopardy! announcer and producer remember Alex Trebek as final episodes are set to air

Rachel Zoe ‘scarred for life’ after 9-year-old son fell 40 feet from ski lift

Will Adam Brody and Leighton Meester be watching the Gossip Girl reboot?

John Mulaney checks into rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse

Ed Sheeran is back with new single ‘Afterglow’ — LISTEN

Lizzo surprises mom with a new car for Christmas — WATCH

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X