Randy Rainbow is best known for his musical satire. Twitter users have uncovered dozens of previous tweets have resurfaced and they are needless to say, very troubling. And not funny in the least.

His tweets depict Black and Latino people as thieves and murderers, ridicule transgender women, and feature anti-Semitic language. Randy also makes 9/11 and rape jokes and made fun of Asian people.

Curt and Frank has the full story

