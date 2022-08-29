Published by

Diana Jenkins was left so terrified, she hired full time security after receiving death threats from a number of fans.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills found herself on the receiving end of a flurry of online attacks after she was accused of buying bots to send cruel comments to Garcelle Beauvais’ son.

“Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made,” a source close to Jenkins shared.

“The bodyguards are 24/7,” the source continued, noting that the reality star is “taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”

Earlier this week, Jenkins publicly denied having hired anyone to bully her co-star’s 14-year-old son, Jax, with racist comments.

“I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 26. “I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world.”

Added Jenkins, “To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear.”

The 49-year-old entrepreneur has two children — Innis, 22, and Eneya, 19 — with her ex-husband Roger Jenkins. She also shares her 2-year-old daughter, Eliyanah, with her current fiancé.

This isn’t the Bravolebrity’s first feud with Beauvais. As Radar previously reported, Jenkins shot back after her co-star called her “uneducated” during an episode of Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live.

“Dear Garcelle, Next time you go on national television why don’t you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti. Your home country,” she wrote at the time. “Why don’t you tell them how many planes full of first aid and medical supplies I sent to Haiti. Why don’t you tell viewers how many millions of my dollars I have given to your country. A woman from Bosnia did that.”

Jenkins, who joined RHOBH in season 12, was born in Bosnia 1973. She lived there until she was forced to flee the country after a war broke out in 1992. She moved to London, England, where she attended college, before eventually settling down in California.

Page Six was first to report the RHOBH star’s 24 hour security.