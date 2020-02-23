Socialite Life
Red Carpet Recap: Harry Styles, Michael B Jordan, Chris Pratt, Jack Whitehall and More!

By Michael Prieve 1
Red Carpet Recap: Harry Styles, Michael B Jordan, Chris Pratt, Jack Whitehall Photos by Getty Images

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s Hunters, Premiere Of Disney And Pixar’s Onward, The BRIT Awards 2020, BOSS – Photocall – Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020, 51st NAACP Image Awards, and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Logan Lerman, Niall Horan, Jamie Foxx, Sam Fender, Johnny Depp and a slew of other hotties.

The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Michael B. Jordan attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Onward" - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Chris Pratt attends the Premiere Of Disney And Pixar’s “Onward” on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jack Whitehall attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Diggy Simmons attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.

