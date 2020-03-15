Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Broderick Hunter, Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Taylor Brown and More!
It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the TAG Heuer Celebrates The Launch Of The New Connected Watch, European Premiere Of Disney’s Mulan, The Prince’s Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards 2020, Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ Bloodshot, Montblanc Celebrates The Launch Of MB 01 Headphones & Summit 2+ With NYC Event, and more!
Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?
Some of our favorite looks (from sleek and sophisticated to ultra-casual from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.
Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Hugh Jackman, Oliver Cheshire, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, George Shelley, James Norton, and a slew of other hotties.
Related
Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.
Related
From Our Partners
- OMG, Surf’s Up! Liam Hemsworth Reveals Considerable VPL While Swimming [OMG BLOG]
- Pete Buttigieg Hilariously Attempts to Make a Pretzel as Guest Host of Jimmy Kimmel Live: WATCH [Towleroad]
- Antonio Brown Proposes to Baby Mama After Trying to Evict Her [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Hey! It’s Katie Holmes on the Cover of April’s InStyle [Go Fug Yourself]
- Brandi Glanville Spills Details on All of the Famous Men She’s Dated & Slept With [Celebitchy]
- Patrick Mouratoglou and His Amazing Bubble Butt [Kenneth in the 212]
- Riley Knoxx Came To Slay [Boy Culture]