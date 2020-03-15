Socialite Life
Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Broderick Hunter, Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Taylor Brown and More!

By Michael Prieve
Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Broderick Hunter, Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Taylor Brown Photos by Getty Images
4

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the TAG Heuer Celebrates The Launch Of The New Connected Watch, European Premiere Of Disney’s Mulan, The Prince’s Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards 2020, Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ Bloodshot, Montblanc Celebrates The Launch Of MB 01 Headphones & Summit 2+ With NYC Event, and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks (from sleek and sophisticated to ultra-casual from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Hugh Jackman, Oliver Cheshire, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, George Shelley, James Norton, and a slew of other hotties.

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Bloodshot" - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Sam Heughan attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Bloodshot” on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
TAG Heuer Celebrates The Launch Of The New Connected Watch
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 12: Broderick Hunter attends The Launch of The New Connected Watch by TAG Heuer at The Caldwell Factory on March 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for TAG Heuer )
The Prince's Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards 2020
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: James Norton attends the Prince’s Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards at London Palladium on March 11, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
The Prince's Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards 2020
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Pierce Brosnan O.B.E attends the Prince’s Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards at London Palladium on March 11, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Montblanc Celebrates The Launch Of MB 01 Headphones & Summit 2+ With NYC Event
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Quincy Brown attends as Montblanc celebrates the launch of MB 01 Headphones & Summit 2+ at World of McIntosh on March 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Montblanc)

Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.

