‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Former Mansion Sold Off For $7.5 Million To Pay Back Her Husband Tom Girardi’s Embezzlement Victims

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s one-time lavish mansion she shared with her estranged husband Tom Girardi has been sold off as part of the once-respected lawyer’s involuntary bankruptcy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over Girardi’s Chapter 7 case has informed the court that buyers named Jun Tao and Peng Tao have put forth an offer of $7.5 million.

The new owner said under penalty of perjury that he had “no affiliation with Thomas Vince Girardi, his bankruptcy estate, or” the bankruptcy trustee.

The 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 10,277 sq. ft. mansion is located in Pasadena, California. Jayne and Girardi lived in the home for the majority of their 21-year marriage. The home was regularly featured in earlier seasons of the Bravo show.

In the new court filing, the trustee asked the judge to sign off on the deal and allow the proceeds to pay back a few of the many creditors. The home had initially been put on the market for $13 million. as part of the bankruptcy in 2021.

However, the trustee had been forced to slash the price several times over the course of several months. The asking price was lowered to $11.5 million, then down to $9.98 million and then down to $8.9 million.

The home sat on the market with no bites and many of the creditors started to show frustration in court — with one demanding the home be sold off immediately for a cash influx.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Girardi and his law firm were pushed into bankruptcy by his many creditors. Financial records showed the now-disbarred attorney ran his firm like a Ponzi scheme.

Clients had the same story ‑ Girardi secured a settlement but then had excuses when it came time to pay up. Many believe he was embezzling his clients’ money to fund his lavish lifestyle — which Jayne benefitted from.

Recently, a federal judge ordered Jayne to hand over a pair of diamond earrings Girardi purchased her in 2007. The trustee believed the set was bought using money meant for clients and argued they should be sold with the proceeds being given to victims.

Jayne is also facing a $25 million lawsuit filed in the bankruptcy. The trustee demanded she pays back the money the firm spent to pay her company EJ Global’s bills.

The law firm itself has a total of $517 million in claims filed against it. The breakdown is $363 million in unsecured claims, $17 million in priority claims, $137 million in secured claims, and another $250k in administrative claims.

Over the past year, countless victims have come forward including a group of orphans and widows who were stiffed $2 million by Girardi and a fire burn victim owed $11 million.

Jayne has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed to have no knowledge of her husband’s affairs.