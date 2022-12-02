‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Slapped With $2.2 Million Tax Lien, Says She Can’t Pay It

Published by

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s financial problems have taken a turn for the worse with the State of California hitting her with a tax lien, RadarOnline.comhas learned.

The lien, first obtained by attorney Ronald Richards, was filed by the State of California Franchise Tax Board. The document was filed on October 17 with the Los Angeles County Recorder’s Office.

The lien lists both Erika and her estranged husband Tom Girardi as the taxpayers who owe the money.

The State of California accuses the couple of owing $2,277,344.23 for the year 2019. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jayne first learned about the debt earlier this year.

She previously told the court, “in approximately late May 2022, my business manager received an Income Tax Due Notice bill from the California Franchise Tax Board [FTB] dated May 10, 2022 which states that I owe $2,226,985.77 in taxes for tax year 2019.”

Jayne said she was “in the midst of trying to figure out the basis of this tax bill with the assistance of my business manager, who is also an accountant.”

“I do not have the ability to pay the FTB tax bill. I also do not know if the FTB is claiming any sort of lien on my assets, which include the diamond earrings,” the reality star admitted.

back in 2020, Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Girardi stands accused of embezzling millions from his clients which include orphans and widows who lost loved ones in a plane crash. Jayne has been accused of benefitting from the alleged scheme. The reality star has denied having any knowledge of her husband’s alleged misdeeds.

Jayne has been sued for $25 million by the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy. The lawsuit demands she return every dime the firm spent to pay bills for her company EJ Global. On top of that, Jayne was recently ordered to hand over a pair of diamond earrings worth $1.4 million. The trustee said the earrings were purchased by Girardi with his client’s money.

An auction has been scheduled for the earrings to be sold off with the profits being used to pay back Girardi’s creditors. Jayne has appealed the decision.

For his part, Girardi was placed into a senior assisted living home after his family said he was diagnosed with dementia.