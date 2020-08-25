RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais Joins The Real As Co-Host

Garcelle Beauvais is set to join The Real as the daytime talk show’s newest co-host.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the news on social media Monday (August 24, 2020):
“I am beyond beyond excited to share this news that I am the new cohost of @therealdaytime. Anyone who knows me knows that I love pop culture I love the news I love talking about it I love sharing my opinion and to be sitting at the table with these amazing women @comiclonilove @adriennebailon @thejeanniemai Will be an honor and a blast”
Beauvais released an exclusive statement to Variety:
“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real. My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
Beauvais will take over from Tamera Mowry, who announced her departure from the talk show earlier this summer.
Executive Producer Rachel Miskowiec added in a statement, “We are so thrilled to have Garcelle joining our ‘virtual’ Girl Chat Table. Her extensive career in front of and behind the camera, and her willingness to share her life and her points of view on important topics with us make her the perfect addition. We can’t wait for Season 7 to begin!”
She is best known as a TV actress, with long stints on The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue. Recently, she had recurring roles on Freeform’s Siren and CBS All Access/The CW’s Tell Me a Story.
No word on if Garcelle will continue with her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
