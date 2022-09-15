RHOBH star Lisa Rinna skipping out on BravoCon 2022 due to ‘scheduling conflicts’

Published by

BravoCon 2022 will be full of reality TV stars, but one notable Bravolebrity won’t be in attendance. RadarOnline.com can report that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is skipping out on this year’s highly-anticipated festivities, but it’s due to scheduling conflicts and nothing more.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us that “Rinna was invited, but due to scheduling isn’t available.” We’ve also been told this has “nothing to do with the reunion.” despite fan speculation.

Bravo released the list on Wednesday, noting who will be at the first three-day event in years following the pandemic. While Rinna was a fan favorite at the 2019 reality show star-studded affair, she won’t be on the RHOBH panel.

RadarOnline.com has learned she’s not the only one in the franchise who will be absent either.

Newcomer Diana Jenkins will also be skipping out on her first BravoCon panel. Instead, the stage will consist of RHOBH stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and “friend of” Kathy Hilton.

Rinna’s absence drummed up some heat on social media — especially because the news comes days after the RHOBH cast filmed their explosive season 12 reunion.