Published by

Radar Online

Many would be in tears after learning they would be serving time in prison, but not Jen Shah! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star partied the night away at Valbella at the Park in New York with a group of 20 guests only hours after being sentenced to serve 6.5 years behind bars.

Shah reportedly enjoyed the night “eating and drinking” with two people “standing around her table” in order to block anyone from taking pictures of her.

bravo

According to an insider, later that night she was spotted standing near the exit with her personal security, seemingly attempting to figure out how to leave the venue “without being photographed.”

As Radar previously reported, on Friday, January 6, the Bravo-lebrity was ordered to serve 78 months in prison months for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

@therealjenshah/Instagram

Both Shah and her personal assistant Stuart Smith initially pleaded “not guilty” to defrauding dozens of elderly victims in a telemarketing scam after they were arrested in March 2021.

Court documents claimed “many of those people suffered significant financial hardship” and some were even “defrauded over and over again until they had nothing left.”

However, this past July, the television personality changed her plea to “guilty.”

Shah must surrender to authorities by February 17, 2023, and it is believed she will be serving out her sentence somewhere in Texas.

bravo

And while the Shah-mazing former housewife will obviously not be returning to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to flaunt her now not-so-fabulous life, Bravo fans will very likely still be getting Season 4 sans the embattled reality star.

“Just because contracts haven’t been given out doesn’t mean they are scrapping the show,” one insider spilled to Radar. “It just takes time.”

Shah will also not appear on the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion episode after battling with Bravo over whether or not she would be forced to discuss her legal matters on air.

“I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing,” she wrote in a December Instagram post. “Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline.’ … So under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion.”

The insider spoke with Page Six about Shah’s post-sentencing festivities.