RHOSLC star Jen Shah pleads guilty in surprise move days before federal fraud trial was set to start

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in a surprise move, Radar has learned.

On Monday, RadarOnline.com can confirm the Bravolebrity, 48, snuck into court to change her initial plea during a 10:30 AM hearing in New York City.

Shah pleaded not guilty back in April 2021 and maintained her innocence up until this point.

Attorney Ronald Richards tweeted a photo of Shah outside of the courthouse today.

Shah’s trial was set to kick off July 18, but it appears she may have reached a plea deal before going in front of a jury with her case.

Prosecutors claim she has been a part of a long-running telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims.

Shah’s assistant, Stuart Smith, who has appeared on RHOSLC as well, was also indicted for the alleged scheme and changed his plea to guilty back in November.

Days ago, Shah was seen spending time with her castmates Heather Gay and Meredith Marks, smiling for a selfie as they toured the Big Apple together.

Story is developing …