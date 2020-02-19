Socialite Life
Richard Madden, David Gandy, Maluma and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 10
Richard Madden shirtless Photo via Richard Madden / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Richard Madden goes on a shirtless hike, David Gandy and his orange, Maluma touches his toes and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Ross Butler

Mehcad Brooks

Ed Westwick

Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram

Ice recovery 🧊💪🏼

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Austin Mahone

View this post on Instagram

Life is good 💯

A post shared by @ austinmahone on

Matt Bomer

Zachary Quinto

Johnny Sibilly

Maluma

Henry Cavill

Orlando Bloom

David Gandy

Richard Madden

View this post on Instagram

Tuesday’s mountain ✅

A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard) on

X