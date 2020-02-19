Richard Madden, David Gandy, Maluma and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Richard Madden goes on a shirtless hike, David Gandy and his orange, Maluma touches his toes and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Ross Butler

Mehcad Brooks

Ed Westwick

Cristiano Ronaldo

Austin Mahone

Matt Bomer

Zachary Quinto

Johnny Sibilly

Maluma

Henry Cavill

Orlando Bloom

David Gandy

Richard Madden

From Our Partners