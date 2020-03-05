Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias to Launch Joint Arena Tour

The tour of your wet dreams is here! Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, two of the biggest Latin pop musical acts are teaming up for a tour.

The pair broke the news Wednesday. And the world swooned. Talk about a power duo.

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias will make about 20 stops across the U.S. and Canada. It’s the first time they have hit the road together.

I am so excited to announce my 2020 Tour with @enriqueiglesias and special guest @sebastianyatra!!! #EnriqueRickyTour

Pre-Sale starts 3/11 pic.twitter.com/MKOWlGAe7K — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) March 4, 2020

Combined, the two have dozens of Billboard Hot 100 songs which they’ll perform in cities from coast to coast. Fans can expect to hear Martin’s 1999 No. 1 hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs,” which peaked at No. 12 in 2000.

Among Iglesias’ chart-toppers sure to be performed are 1999’s No. 1 song “Bailamos” and “Hero”, which hit No. 3 in 2001.

Martin and Iglesias have been busy professionally and personally. They both have new albums planned this year. They’ve also expanded their families.

Martin welcomed baby No. 4, a son named Renn, with husband Jwan Yosef in October while Iglesias had this third child with longtime partner and tennis superstar Anna Kournikova in January.

Newcomer Sebastián Yatra will join the Latin superstars on the road. Yatra, a Colombian singer/songwriter, was nominated for a 2020 Grammy for his debut album, Fantasia.

Tickets go on sale on March 12 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The full list of tour dates is below:

Saturday, September 5, Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

Sunday, September 6, El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, September 9, Edinburg, TX, Bert Ogden Arena

Friday, September 11, San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

Saturday, September 12, Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Sunday, September 13, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Thursday, September 17, Los Angeles, CA, STAPLES Center

Tuesday, September 22, San Jose, CA, SAP Center

Thursday, September 24, Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

Saturday, September 26, Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

Thursday, October 1, Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

Tuesday, October 6, Boston, MA, TD Garden

Thursday, October 8, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, October 10, Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

Wednesday, October 14, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, October 15, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 17, Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

Sunday, October 18, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Friday, October 23, Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

Thursday, October 29, Orlando, FL, Amway Center

Friday, October 30, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

