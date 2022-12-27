Ricky Martin cuts off his family to ‘protect himself’ after nephew’s bombshell accusations against singer: sources

Published by

Radar Online

Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.

He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.

The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

In September, Martin filed a $20 million lawsuit against Sanchez accusing his alleged lies of costing him multi-million deals.

Sources said that while he continues his fight in court, he isn’t taking any chances with the possibility relatives could use lawsuits to make a desperate money grab.

“Everyone talks about what happens to someone when they become famous,” dished a source. “No one talks about what happens to a famous person’s family, when suddenly one person is a multimillionaire with great power.”

“Ricky was always very generous with his family. He was the cash cow and made sure everyone benefited from his success,” the source spilled. “However, after the ugly accusations made by his half-sister’s son, Ricky has put up walls.”

“It’s awful, but now Ricky can’t trust anyone anymore, not even his family!” the source added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, following his nephew’s case being filed, Martin released a lengthy statement via his attorney Marty Singer.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” he said. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”