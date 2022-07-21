Socialite Life
Ricky Martin wins court battle against nephew following disturbing incest & harassment claims

July 21, 2022
Photo by MEGA

 
Ricky Martin has come out victorious in his battle against his nephew, who accused the superstar of harassing him following a torrid affair. Radar can confirm that Martin’s nephew dismissed the allegations; therefore, the judge has dropped the temporary restraining order against the singer.

Martin’s attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana, tell RadarOnline.com, “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

They continue, “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

