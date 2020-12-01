Socialite Life

Robert Pattinson: Dior’s men’s spring-summer 2021 collection

by
December 1, 2020
Robert Pattinson Dior's men's spring summer 2021 collection
David Sims/Dior

Dior brand ambassador Robert Pattinson is featured in a new photoshoot for Dior’s magazine.

In one photo Pattison is seen sporting an angular, peak-lapelled double-breasted suit in a Prince of Wales check from Jones’ recently released Modern Tailoring collection, which features the British designer’s signature strap across the breast.

In the photos, the 34-year-old actor wears everything from a double-breasted peacoat and suiting to knitwear. He also sports Dior Men’s B27 sneakers in one pic.

Robert Pattinson Dior's men's spring summer 2021 collection
David Sims/Dior
Robert Pattinson Dior's men's spring summer 2021 collection
David Sims/Dior
Robert Pattinson Dior's men's spring summer 2021 collection
David Sims/Dior
Robert Pattinson Dior's men's spring summer 2021 collection
David Sims/Dior
Robert Pattinson Dior's men's spring summer 2021 collection
David Sims/Dior
Robert Pattinson Dior's men's spring summer 2021 collection
David Sims/Dior

