Robert Pattinson Reveals He Has ‘Terror Memories’ of Paparazzi After Twilight

The Batman star Robert Pattinson has revealed his fear of paparazzi and how he tries to defend himself against them.

Pattinson was thrust into superstardom thanks to his role in the Twilight Saga. After the series ended, the actor began taking up more challenging roles in smaller independent films up until now.

Last year it was revealed that Robert Pattinson had officially joined the cast of Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC superhero film, The Batman as Batman himself.

Pattinson revealed that since becoming a major celebrity, one thing that he has never gotten used to was the paparazzi. Paparazzi are, of course, a less reputable set of photographers who take unsolicited pictures of celebrities in order to sell them to tabloid magazines and other media outlets.

During an interview with British GQ Robert Pattinson revealed his fear of them and how he tries to protect himself against them:

“I have so many terror memories of the paparazzi… and I still don full-on protective armor, hood up, hat down.”

In the same interview, Rob reveals what his biggest fashion regret is. The style choice that haunts him the most was his look for the 2005 premiere of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

“I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket,” he said of his 19-year-old self. “I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box.”

Robert Pattinson arrives at the World Premiere of “Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire” at the Odeon Leicester Square on November 6, 2005 in London, England. The film is based on the fourth installment of author J K Rowling’s novel series. (Photo by Chris Harding/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Robert Pattinson

Yeah. Not the best look.

