Published by

Radar Online

Forget Rolling In The Deep,Adeleis rolling in the dough! Radar has learned the 34-year-old singer took out a whopping $38 million mortgage on her new home in Los Angeles ahead of her rumored summer wedding to boyfriend Rich Paul.

In February, Adele — whose net worth is an estimated $183 million — reportedly shelled out $58 million for the 8-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion once owned by Sylvester Stallone.

The star is said to be paying $227,000 per month for the property.

Mega

Her monthly payments allegedly include property taxes and an estimated five percent interest rate, according to Daily Mail. This is the home Adele now shares with her rumored fiancé.

Rich is a sports agent to the biggest athletes in the world, including basketball star LeBron James.

Adele and Rich are rumored to be tying the knot before summer is over.

“They’re being very open about it and she’s been dropping serious hints about welcoming a little one very soon, too,” an insider told Heat Magazine.

Mega

According to the source, the couple has already dedicated a room in their new home to their future kid.

“They have been picking out baby names, setting up a nursery in their new home – it’s been full steam ahead for the past several months,” the pal dished.

Adele is already Mom to 9-year-old son Angelo who she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

“It’s all moving very quickly. Adele’s dreams are coming true and then some,” the insider added.

Despite going through a divorce with her ex, the Easy On Me singer revealed she’s not closing the door on a forever romance.

Mega

“I’m definitely open to marriage again,” Adele told The Mirror. “The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life, and sadly it didn’t work out, but I miss being married.”

In fact, she’s been spotted wearing a huge diamond on that finger several times over the past few months.

Adele’s not sweating her massive mortgage payments. The singer is rumored to be raking in $1 million per night when she returns to Las Vegas for her rescheduled residency in November.