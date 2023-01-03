Socialite Life
Now Reading
Rome Flynn, Dylan Efron, Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman, Paul Forman, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Rome Flynn, Dylan Efron, Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman, Paul Forman, and more Insta Snaps

by
January 3, 2023
Rome Flynn
Photo via Rome Flynn/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Rome Flynn in the mirror, Dylan Efron is traveling, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman soaks up the sun, Paul Forman amongst nature, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Duncan James

David Hernandez

Max Parker

Antonio Sotillo

Isaac Cole Powell

Tom Prior

Luke Evans

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Prince Royce

Steve Grand

Daniel Gama

Ryan Faucett

Alan Ritchson

Lil Nas X

Rome Flynn

Dylan Efron

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

Paul Forman

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top