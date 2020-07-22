Are you ready for more queens? VH1 is adding another show to the RuPaul’s Drag Race line-up — a new behind-the-scenes docuseries chronicling the Las Vegas live show that is set to feature several fan-favorite queens from the series.

The six-episode series, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue, premieres on Friday, Aug. 21. It follows “six legendary drag queens in their professional and personal journeys as they take on Las Vegas in a brand new RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! residency.”

VH1 promises “a deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience.”

The cast includes season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, as well as Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

Variety has the full story.

New Photos of Prince George Released As He Turns Seven

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released two new photos of Prince George in honor of their son’s seventh birthday.

The royal couple shared the casual images of their eldest son, which were taken by his mother, Kate on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) evening, ahead of his special day on Wednesday (July 22, 2020).

■ Kim Kardashian and her sisters unfollowed long-time friend Larsa Pippen on Instagram. And suddenly Larsa is no longer relevant. (Just Jared)

■ Patricia Heaton got sober at 60: Women who drink moderately can become alcoholics. (Celebitchy)

■ Kelly Clarkson‘s estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children amid their divorce. (The Blast)

■ Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp reveals that she contracted coronavirus a month ago and is still recovering. (Billboard)

■ Fans of The Crown are going to have to be patient as the series won’t return until 2022! (TV Line)

■ This is who Alex Trebek would like to see as the next host of Jeopardy! (NY Post)

■ Martha Stewart‘s thirst trap pic!

