On Sunday (August 02, 2020), news broke that Frank Ocean’s younger brother Ryan Breaux was killed in a car accident near Thousand Oaks, California.
According to reports, Ryan and his friend Zeek were in a fiery crash, and were later pronounced dead at the scene by the Ventura Valley Fire Department. News outlet ABC 7 claims: “The single-vehicle collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. near Westlake Boulevard and Skelton Canyon Circle.
The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on Westlake Boulevard when the car appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median.”
The report adds, “The force of the crash caused the car to rip in half and was found by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies engulfed in flames.”
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. As a result, Westlake Boulevard has remained shut down for the entire day of Sunday.
Paris Brosnan, the son of actor Pierce Brosnan and model, wrote a long tribute to Breaux on his own Instagram.
“To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew,” he wrote. “You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were.”
He added alongside a series of photos: “You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you. Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth.”
THE LATEST
- Frank Ocean’s 18-Year-Old Brother Ryan Breaux Dies in Car Crash
- 2011 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup
- Meet Instagram Hottie Sean O’Donnell
- The Week in Drag – Emmy Noms for RuPaul and the Queens, All-Stars Finale Recaps, Trixie Mattel Plays With Dolls and More
- Zac Efron Is Looking to Make the Move to Australia
- The Internet Praises Lisa Bonet for Her Taste in Men on Jason Momoa’s Birthday
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Mannequin alert! Step inside what it’s like to film The Bold and The Beautiful during COVID. [OMG BLOG]
★ In wake of gay rumors, GOP congressman Matt Gaetz goes to bat for anti-LGBT hate groups. [Towleroad]
★ Amy Schumer is showing her support for the women who came forward to accuse comedian Bryan Callen of sexual assault. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Have you ever dreamed of seeing Jason Momoa getting hosed down? Well, then your dream has come true. [Curt and Frank]
★ That time Molly Ringwald, Belinda Carlisle and Susanna Hoffs teamed up to perform “Midnight Confessions.” [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Remember THAT dress?: Liz Hurley and the case of the Versace safety pins. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Did Prince Andrew ‘lobby’ the government for Jeffrey Epstein’s sweetheart deal? [Celebitchy]
★ Rodney Harvey sure was one handsome man. Gone too soon. [Boy Culture]