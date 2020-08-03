Frank Ocean’s 18-Year-Old Brother Ryan Breaux Dies in Car Crash

On Sunday (August 02, 2020), news broke that Frank Ocean’s younger brother Ryan Breaux was killed in a car accident near Thousand Oaks, California.

According to reports, Ryan and his friend Zeek were in a fiery crash, and were later pronounced dead at the scene by the Ventura Valley Fire Department. News outlet ABC 7 claims: “The single-vehicle collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. near Westlake Boulevard and Skelton Canyon Circle.

The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on Westlake Boulevard when the car appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median.”

The report adds, “The force of the crash caused the car to rip in half and was found by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies engulfed in flames.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. As a result, Westlake Boulevard has remained shut down for the entire day of Sunday.

Paris Brosnan, the son of actor Pierce Brosnan and model, wrote a long tribute to Breaux on his own Instagram.

“To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew,” he wrote. “You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were.”

He added alongside a series of photos: “You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you. Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth.”