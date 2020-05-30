This is definitely some casting news to howl about! Are you ready for Ryan Gosling as your new Wolfman?

The last time we saw anything from the classic monster was in 2010’s The Wolfman, with Benicio Del Toro in the role.

Universal tried to launch a shared universe of their monsters called the Dark Universe. It kicked off with the Tom Cruise vehicle The Mummy and it failed miserably.

Earlier this year, they tried again with The Invisible Man. Rather than creating a shared universe of monsters, they made a one-off movie that managed to nail that monster in a whole new way.

The Invisible Man only cost $7 million to make but brought in $122 million at the box office.

Now, they are trying to relaunch another beloved monster: Wolfman. Onboard, they have Ryan Gosling set to star. Currently, the studio hasn’t attached a director attached to the flick.

Much like The Invisible Man, it’s expected that Wolfman will be set in the present day. The project is also said to be in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Nightcrawler, but obviously with a more supernatural twist.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Phil Lord and Chris Miller will direct Gosling’s Project Hail Mary.

Ryan will both act in and produce an adaptation of a new novel written by Andy Weir, who previously penned The Martian, and The Lego Movie filmmakers have signed on to direct.

The novel, which is also titled Project Hail Mary, will be published by Random House in Spring 2021, with the film adaptation likely to follow closely behind.

Project Hail Mary tells the story of an astronaut – who will be played by Gosling in the movie – on a spaceship that is tasked with saving the planet.

