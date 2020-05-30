Socialite Life
Ryan Gosling Set to Star in Wolfman Monster Movie Reboot
Ryan Gosling Set to Star in Wolfman Monster Movie Reboot

May 30, 2020
Ryan Gosling First Man Premiere, Opening Ceremony And Lifetime Achievement Award To Vanessa Redgrave Red Carpet Arrivals - 75th Venice Film Festival
Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

This is definitely some casting news to howl about! Are you ready for Ryan Gosling as your new Wolfman?

The last time we saw anything from the classic monster was in 2010’s The Wolfman, with Benicio Del Toro in the role.

Universal tried to launch a shared universe of their monsters called the Dark Universe. It kicked off with the Tom Cruise vehicle The Mummy and it failed miserably.

Earlier this year, they tried again with The Invisible Man. Rather than creating a shared universe of monsters, they made a one-off movie that managed to nail that monster in a whole new way.

Ryan Gosling 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Press Room
Ryan Gosling poses in press room at the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 04, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The Invisible Man only cost $7 million to make but brought in $122 million at the box office.

Now, they are trying to relaunch another beloved monster: Wolfman. Onboard, they have Ryan Gosling set to star. Currently, the studio hasn’t attached a director attached to the flick.

Much like The Invisible Man, it’s expected that Wolfman will be set in the present day. The project is also said to be in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Nightcrawler, but obviously with a more supernatural twist.

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "The Ides Of March" - Arrivals
Ryan Gosling attends the Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ ‘The Ides Of March’ held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre on September 27, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Phil Lord and Chris Miller will direct Gosling’s Project Hail Mary.

Ryan will both act in and produce an adaptation of a new novel written by Andy Weir, who previously penned The Martian, and The Lego Movie filmmakers have signed on to direct.

The novel, which is also titled Project Hail Mary, will be published by Random House in Spring 2021, with the film adaptation likely to follow closely behind.

'First Man' Premiere - 66th San Sebastian Film Festival
Ryan Gosling attends ‘First Man’ premiere during 66th San Sebastian Film Festival on September 24, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Project Hail Mary tells the story of an astronaut – who will be played by Gosling in the movie – on a spaceship that is tasked with saving the planet.

