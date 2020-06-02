Socialite Life
Ryan Guzman Attempts to Explain His Use of Racial Slurs ‘Amongst’ Friends
Ryan Guzman Attempts to Explain His Use of Racial Slurs ‘Amongst’ Friends

by
June 2, 2020
Ryan Guzman 2019 Fox Upfront
Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

For some reason, 9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman shared a video on Instagram Live on Sunday in which he said he has frequently used racial slurs. Yes, it was in defense of his wife admitting to using racial slurs, but “bro,” you did not make things any better.

“I have plenty of friends — black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time. We call each other slurs all the time,” Guzman, 32, said. “We don’t get butthurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down.”

“Butthurt?” How the fuck old are you?

The video came in defense of Guzman’s fiancée, actress Chrysti Ane, who came under fire after old tweets surfaced, revealing her use of the N-word with African-American friends. She has since offered a formal apology.

Guzman began to receive backlash for admitting to using racial slurs, including criticism from his co-stars.

Ryan Guzman 9-1-1 Cast
Photo via FOX

Oliver Stark said, “I know a lot of you want to hear my thoughts on what a cast member said today on IG live. I can tell you that my opinion is there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the N-word. It belongs to the Black community only and I absolutely don’t agree with it being used by … anyone else under any circumstances.”

Rockmond Dunbar, another star of the show, had this to say.

“As a black man this should go without saying but just to make sure people in the back understand when I say this with my whole chest: I don’t condone the shit. I don’t like the shit. “And I’ve never been one to allow the word to be used around me by any non-black person and any alleged ‘black people’ that are co-signing their non-black friends to refer to them in that way need their entire a–es checked. Too much history, too much pain. Past and present. Shit is utterly unacceptable.”

Guzman’s co-star Aisha Hinds also spoke on the matter when a Twitter user prompted the question: “Maybe we should ask his black castmates how they feel about this.”

“How I FEEL daily is a perpetual state of GRIEF. There’s sadly no version of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief. There’s legions of learned behaviors that need to be named and neutured [sic] so we don’t continue to give life to them. May we know & DO BETTER.”

Yesterday (June 01, 2020), Guzman finally apologized. In an Instagram video, Guzman said, “I do not condone the use of the N-word by any non-Black person. That includes all Latinos. That’s not our word.”

He added that he “misrepresented” himself by using the word “slur” when should have used “stereotypes.”

Come On What GIF by MOODMAN
Come On What GIF by MOODMAN

