August 15, 2020
Ryan Phillippe

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Cheers, Ryan Phillippe, David Hernandez and his boomerang, Joe Manganiello throws it back to muscle beach and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Wils

Gavin Rossdale

Karamo Brown

View this post on Instagram

Gurl, she loves a fan moment. 💜💜

A post shared by Karamo (@karamo) on

Nick Adams

View this post on Instagram

necked (@balthiercorfi @stonemgmt)

A post shared by NICK ADAMS (@thenickadams) on

Johnny Sibilly

View this post on Instagram

GoOd mOrNiNg 🌞😃 🧖‍♂️

A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly) on

Brad Goreski

Derek Hough

View this post on Instagram

That outfit though? @nbcworldofdance @jlo

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on

David Hernandez

View this post on Instagram

Coming out of all of this with no fears and absolutely zero fucks given 💯 Obviously 2020 is not the year anyone expected but it’s allowed me to rediscover myself in a lot of ways. I never wanted to get into music because of the fame, but because I love it. I love creating. I love to bring visuals to something that started off as an idea in my head. I love collaborating and hearing someone else’s ideas and even singing someone else’s songs if they touch me. I love your feedback. I love your support and loyalty through all of this. I don’t want to get too sappy but from the bottom of my wicked little soul, THANK YOU for riding with me and always showing up. You know who you are. ❤️ Lastly, “BOOMERANG” is out now. Please stream & share so we can get this anthemic summer bop on the top of every playlist. Love ya ☄️💯🔥 Link in bio.

A post shared by DΛVID HΣЯПΛПDΣZ (@dhernandezmusic) on

Joe Manganiello

View this post on Instagram

#tbt to Muscle Beach, April 19, 2013… I had finally finished up four days of shooting all of the photos for my book Evolution with photographer Patrik Giardino after completing an insane 14 day gauntlet that also included cover shoots for Joe Wieder’s Muscle & Fitness, Men’s Health, and Men’s Health UK. I left the beach and hustled to get cleaned up before heading over to a big $10,000 buy in charity poker tournament at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house benefitting his charity, After School All Stars. I was beyond exhausted from the training and shooting in the sun and just wanted to go home, take a hot shower and lay down… but somehow I rallied. I figured I’d make an appearance, smoke a stogie with Arnold and sneak out but once I got there and mingled with my friends, I found a second wind and sat down to play. What happened after that can only be described as an “out of body” experience. I was borderline delirious and because of the fatigue, apparently I was giving no tells and I swear to you I could sense what everyone had in their poker hands including the pros playing in the tournament like Annie Duke. In fact, after 4.5 hours I entered the final table as the big stack and wound up taking down Annie on my way to taking the entire tournament and the White Gold Richard Mille RM11 Grand Prize. I decided to retire from poker shortly thereafter. What a night…

A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello) on

Ryan Phillippe

Lenny Kravitz

View this post on Instagram

1:11pm

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on

Ed Westwick

View this post on Instagram

Vanity Unfair

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

