In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Cheers, Ryan Phillippe, David Hernandez and his boomerang, Joe Manganiello throws it back to muscle beach and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Wils
Gavin Rossdale
Karamo Brown
Nick Adams
Johnny Sibilly
Brad Goreski
Derek Hough
David Hernandez
Joe Manganiello
Ryan Phillippe
Lenny Kravitz
Ed Westwick
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 Dolly Parton: ‘Of Course Black Lives Matter’
🏳️🌈 More Footage of Miss Vanjie and Kameron Michaels Making Out
🏳️🌈 Jim Parsons Opens Up About Coming Out, Why he Quit The Big Bang Theory
🏳️🌈 Canada’s Drag Race: Canadians Can Be Cruel
🏳️🌈 Bryce Alakai: Male Model Spotlight
🏳️🌈 Ricky Martin Covers Out, Talks ‘Grieving for Parenthood’
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Do you miss tATu? Here is the drag parody that will help. [OMG BLOG]
★ Christian TikTok star loses 80% of viewers after anti-gay “love the sinner, hate the sin” rant: WATCH! [Towleroad]
★ There is a Drake OVO-Nike sneaker collaboration in the works. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Jim Parsons opens up about coming out, why he quit The Big Bang Theory. [Curt and Frank]
★ How did I completely forget about “Stars on 45 Medley” by Stars on 45? [Kenneth in the 212]
★ A quarantined Olivia Culpo still makes for a chic Oliva Culpo. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Is Selena Gomez’s quarantine cooking show really about cooking? [Celebitchy]
★ A brainwashed Black man adopted by white racists supports the confederate flag. [Boy Culture]