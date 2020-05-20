Socialite Life
Ryan Phillippe, Jerry O’Connell, Rick Cosnett and More Insta Snaps
Ryan Phillippe, Jerry O’Connell, Rick Cosnett and More Insta Snaps

by
May 20, 2020
Ryan Phillippe
Photo via Ryan Philllippe/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Ryan Phillippe shows off his abs, Jerry O’Connell feeds the cat, Rick Cosnett is very photogenic, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Ronen Rubinstein

Colton Haynes

🌞😺🌞

Jerry O’Connell

Ryan Phillippe

OVER IT

Trevor Donovan

Mehcad Brooks

Darren Barnet

Pietro Boselli

Ricky Martin

#ibringmystudioeverywhere 🎧 #mixes #pausaplay

Nico Tortorella

Jonathan Bennett

California dreamin 🌅 Where are you dreamin of?

Shawn Mendes

One day on tour somewhere

Joe Manganiello

#baywatch

Adam Lambert

QUAR

Rick Cosnett

📷 @dougpasko

