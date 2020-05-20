Ryan Phillippe, Jerry O’Connell, Rick Cosnett and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Ryan Phillippe shows off his abs, Jerry O’Connell feeds the cat, Rick Cosnett is very photogenic, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Ronen Rubinstein
Colton Haynes
Jerry O’Connell
Ryan Phillippe
Trevor Donovan
Mehcad Brooks
Darren Barnet
Pietro Boselli
Ricky Martin
Nico Tortorella
Jonathan Bennett
Shawn Mendes
Joe Manganiello
Adam Lambert
Rick Cosnett
