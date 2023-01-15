Sam Asghari allegedly storms out of L.A. restaurant after Britney Spears’ bizarre ‘manic’ behavior: Report

Published by

Britney Spears allegedly had what onlookers described as a “manic episode” while dining with hubby Sam Asghari at JOEY in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, January 13.

The “Gimme More” singer was said to have been acting so strangely that Asghari eventually “stormed out” of the eatery part way through their visit.

Patrons seated at a nearby table spilled to an outlet that Britney had been exhibiting a series of concerning behaviors, including shouting and babbling in gibberish, until the reportedly distressed actor abruptly stood up and left the venue.

Video showing an incoherent Spears sitting alone at her table, covering her face with a menu and speaking with a waiter was caught on other guests’ phones after Asghari left.

This worrisome celebrity sighting comes after Asghari was stopped by paparazzi in the streets of Los Angeles on Friday, December 30, to ask him if he was “controlling” his wife at home and on social media following months of the pop star’s nearly-nude snaps and unsettling rants making headlines.

“No, man,” Asghari responded to the question with a laugh. “I don’t even control what we have for dinner.”

Weeks prior, on Friday, December 16, the 28-year-old shared a similar sentiment on Instagram, writing: “Who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life?”

This is far from the first time the Grammy Award winner has worried her fans with her odd antics, from her repetitive dance videos to her racy snapshots.

As OK! previously reported, followers speculated that she may even be on the outs with Asghari — who she tied the knot with in June 2022 — when she shared a photo of herself wearing a white silk dress and matching lace veil.

“Again the day I married myself!!!!” she captioned the selfie. “Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕.”

TMZ was first to report the video footage from patrons who saw Spears at the L.A. restaurant.