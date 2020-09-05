When author Kelly Oxford criticized Britney Spears‘ Instagram call it “too scary” for me, Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari leaped to her defense.
Oxford commented on a recent video that Britney’s page: “This account finally got too scary for me.”
Asghari, 26, replied:
“What’s so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think. We need more people like her and less Karen’s. Also Instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago …”
Oxford has shown concern for Britney in the past when she tweeted the following:
For anyone worried about Britney Spears, here is a link for you. There are more actionable links on their IG
Earlier this week, Britney, 38, took to Instagram to discuss the pressures of growing up with fame.
She wrote: “For the first time in my life I’m going without lots and lots of makeup !!!!!!
“These clips show a closer look at my face….which is very scary for me…you can actually see my freckles!!!!”
“Growing up in Hollywood can be hard !!!! It’s all about looks….and the press can be pretty mean…..’why does she look so old’… ‘why does she look so young’…’why is she too big’…’why is she too skinny’ ?!?!!!!”
We are keeping a close eye on Britney’s conservatorship battle and hoping the Britney is able to #FreeBritney.
