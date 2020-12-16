Socialite Life
Sebastian Stan, Lily James cast as Tommy Lee & Pam Anderson in Hulu miniseries
Sebastian Stan, Lily James cast as Tommy Lee & Pam Anderson in Hulu miniseries

December 16, 2020
Sebastian Stan and Lily James
Getty Images

Sebastian Stan and Lily James are set to star as former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in a new miniseries about the scandal that occurred when their sex tape was stolen.

I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie will direct the show, working from a script written by Rob Siegel. Seth Rogen will produce and also plans to appear as the man who stole the tape in the first place, per Deadline.

US Avengers Endgame World Premiere
Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images

While the scandalous event will play a major part in the series, the story will have a big focus on their relationship going back to their whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995. The leaked VHS tape turned into quite the legal dispute, with Anderson suing the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group.

Ultimately, the Lees entered into a confidential settlement deal with IEG. Thereafter, the company began making the tape available to subscribers to its websites again, resulting in triple the normal traffic.

Lily James "Yesterday" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Lily James attends the UK Premiere of “Yesterday” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Rogen and producing partner Evan Goldberg brought the idea up originally, and have been shepherding it through development for a while, with James Franco at one point attached to be Lee. The eight-episode series will kick off filming in the spring.

