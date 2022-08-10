Secrets & heartbreaks: Olivia Newton-John revealed all before her death

Published by

Olivia Newton-John detailed facing her third life-and-death battle with breast cancer prior to her death at 73, baring her secrets and heartbreaks including the devastating loss of her young goddaughter.

Radar can confirm the beloved Grease star confessed she was terrified by her first cancer diagnosis in 1992 — because she’d lost her father, Brinley Newton-John, to the disease only months before.

“At first, I was in denial and made a lot of jokes to the doctor. From denial through, I moved to cold fear,” she wrote in her memoir Don’t Stop Believin’.

Her spirit was also tested in 1990 when she and then-husband Matt Lattanzi “decided to adopt a child from Romania” after she suffered several miscarriages following daughter Chloe‘s birth in 1986.

But the planned trip ended when she learned her five-year-old goddaughter, Colette, had died of kidney cancer.

“I was utterly heartbroken,” Olivia wrote. “After Colette passed, I never went forward with the adoption because my hands were full, and my heart took a long time to mend.”

Olivia endured another crippling blow when boyfriend Patrick McDermott vanished from a fishing boat off the coast of California in 2005, as we previously reported.

“I had been through cancer and divorce, but the idea of someone in my life suddenly being gone without a trace left me with an emptiness I hadn’t known before,” she wrote.

“The wonderful thing that has come out of this is that his ex-wife Yvette and I became close friends,” the actress added.

The four-time Grammy winner also revealed filming Grease tested her mettle when she couldn’t eat or drink before belting out You’re the One That I Want in her skin-tight black leather bodysuit.

“I was getting dehydrated and might pass out,” she recalled. “They actually had to unstitch me to eat and then re-stitch me after a bathroom trip.”

Since being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in May 2017, Olivia battled the disease with an unorthodox treatment plan that included eating organic foods, taking cannabis oil and smoking pot.

“My dream is to see an end to cancer in my lifetime,” she wrote. “I truly believe my third time will be the charm.”

Olivia’s husband, John Easterling, announced news of her passing on Monday, revealing she died peacefully at her SoCal ranch surrounded by friends and family.